Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 42832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSBC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brett Levi Wait sold 2,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $106,187.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,864.88. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $265,026.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,237,340.78. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $524,640. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Further Reading

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