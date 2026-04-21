Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

FSBC stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 24.11%.The firm had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Five Star Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $146,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,014 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,693.24. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $47,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.60. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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