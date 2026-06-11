Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 180827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $941.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Five Star Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Brett Levi Wait sold 2,583 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $106,187.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $723,864.88. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $67,707.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,387,615.06. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $524,640 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 569,804 shares of the company's stock worth $20,388,000 after buying an additional 245,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4,770.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,742 shares of the company's stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 438,831 shares of the company's stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company's stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Further Reading

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