Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 88% compared to the typical volume of 4,418 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Five9 from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five9

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $63,414.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 57,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,487.38. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 3,073 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $74,520.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 275,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,685,409.75. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $5,451,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 254,190 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,534,272 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,486 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 222,515 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 95,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,582 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 138,495 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,710. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. Five9 has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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