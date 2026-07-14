Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) CFO Dadon Esther Levy Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) CFO Dadon Esther Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $22,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,634.88. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE FVRR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 450,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $398.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FVRR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fiverr International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fiverr International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiverr International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,194,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $2,497,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in Fiverr International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 750,424 shares of the company's stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 304,628 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company's stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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