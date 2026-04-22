Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FVRR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.30.

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Fiverr International Stock Down 2.1%

Fiverr International stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 618,729 shares of the company's stock worth $15,104,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $15,194,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 109,410 shares of the company's stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,551 shares of the company's stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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