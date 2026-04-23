Fleetcor Technologies (TSE:FLT) Shares Up 4.2% - What's Next?

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (TSE:FLT - Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.75. 1,534,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,142,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

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Fleetcor Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.82.

Fleetcor Technologies (TSE:FLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.30 million during the quarter.

Fleetcor Technologies Company Profile

Volatus is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems for a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, energy utilities, healthcare, public safety, and infrastructure. The Company is committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge aerial technologies.

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