Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Flex logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Flex Ltd. has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with nine buy ratings and three hold ratings across twelve brokerages. The average 1-year price target is $115.70, though some firms recently raised targets sharply higher.
  • The stock was trading at $135.80 after falling on the day, with a market cap of about $49.75 billion. Flex has posted strong recent financials, including $0.93 EPS and $7.48 billion in quarterly revenue.
  • Insiders have been selling shares, including CEO Revathi Advaithi and EVP David Scott Offer, and insiders sold 769,195 shares worth about $110.1 million over the past 90 days. Despite that, institutional investors still own a large majority of the company at 94.3%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Research downgraded Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $135.80. 2,723,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $166.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 197,879 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $28,557,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,978,613.12. This trade represents a 24.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $5,079,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,471 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,921.61. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,195 shares of company stock valued at $110,116,823. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,775 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Flex by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Flex Right Now?

Before you consider Flex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flex wasn't on the list.

While Flex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines