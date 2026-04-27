Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.98 and last traded at $90.8680, with a volume of 9141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.41.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Flex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,030,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,341,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,756,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flex by 38.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 694,916.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,641,062 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Flex by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,693,141 shares of the technology company's stock worth $223,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company's stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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