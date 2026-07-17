Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Freedom Capital

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Freedom Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.70.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Flex Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $121.12 on Thursday. Flex has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 7,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $1,055,604.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 245,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,713,954.60. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $966,796.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,233,648.06. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 769,195 shares of company stock worth $110,116,823 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 6,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary appears to have been constructive, with one note framing the pullback as a valuation reset rather than a fundamental problem, which could help limit downside once selling pressure eases.

Recent analyst commentary appears to have been constructive, with one note framing the pullback as a valuation reset rather than a fundamental problem, which could help limit downside once selling pressure eases. Neutral Sentiment: Flex has set its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings release for July 29, and investors often reduce exposure ahead of an earnings date when a stock has already had a strong run.

Flex has set its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings release for July 29, and investors often reduce exposure ahead of an earnings date when a stock has already had a strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Some investor attention is also focused on Flex’s planned spin-off of its Cloud and Power Infrastructure segment and a related delayed-draw term loan tied to a pending acquisition, but these look more like execution/watchlist items than immediate catalysts.

Some investor attention is also focused on Flex’s planned spin-off of its Cloud and Power Infrastructure segment and a related delayed-draw term loan tied to a pending acquisition, but these look more like execution/watchlist items than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Market participants appear to be de-risking after the stock’s recent rally, and broader weakness in AI hardware-related names may be adding to the selling pressure. Article Title

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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