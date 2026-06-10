Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Flex stock on May 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Flex Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of FLEX traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.53. 4,489,317 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,647. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.15.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flex from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Flex by 15.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,494,418 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,825,000 after acquiring an additional 200,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,435.12. This represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 83,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $11,094,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,522 shares in the company, valued at $80,455,708.14. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 345,012 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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