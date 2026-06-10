Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Flex stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Flex Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,489,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,647. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $166.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,341,053,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,756,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Flex by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 130,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 22,216 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $3,163,114.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,132,680.28. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 26,175 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $3,726,534.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 256,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,452,841.91. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,012 shares of company stock worth $48,508,103. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flex

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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