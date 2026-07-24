Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.7222.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

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Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.50. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,472,044 shares of the company's stock worth $454,975,000 after purchasing an additional 557,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,837,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,354,000 after buying an additional 416,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,120,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,764,000 after buying an additional 484,243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,368,000 after buying an additional 3,881,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,527,000 after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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