Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Up 7.7% - What's Next?

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $55.4260. Approximately 174,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,801,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 target price on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Up 8.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Floor & Decor's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,271,752.50. This represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NZS Capital LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 50.6% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 267,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 89,997 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $7,916,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 134.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,162 shares of the company's stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 572,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,215,000 after buying an additional 137,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 201,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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