Flotek Industries (FTK) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $69.5140 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. On average, analysts expect Flotek Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Flotek Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTK traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 48,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,297. The company has a market cap of $813.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.43. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Flotek Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JonesTrading started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flotek Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flotek Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Flotek Industries

In other Flotek Industries news, CFO James Bond Clement sold 12,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $252,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,705.92. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 1,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,630 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 26.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc NYSE: FTK is a Houston-based oilfield services provider specializing in innovative chemical technologies for the upstream energy sector. The company develops, manufactures and markets specialty drilling fluids, completion fluids and production chemicals that enhance drilling efficiency, optimize well performance and mitigate operational risks. Flotek's solutions are designed to improve drilling rates of penetration, reduce nonproductive time and address challenging downhole environments, including high-pressure/high-temperature wells and sour service conditions.

Flotek's operations are organized into three core business segments: Drilling & Completion Fluids, Production Chemicals & Process Management, and Water Solutions.

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