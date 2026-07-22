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Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Flowco Holdings has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on coverage from seven analysts: four rate it a buy and three rate it a hold. The average 1-year price target is $29.20, above the stock’s recent trading level.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed, with firms including Citigroup initiating neutral coverage and Piper Sandler trimming its target price to $31 while keeping an overweight rating. Other firms, such as Jefferies, maintained buy ratings, showing generally constructive sentiment despite some caution.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share from $0.08, lifting the annualized payout to $0.36 and the dividend yield to 1.8%. Flowco also reported a market cap of $1.82 billion and shares recently opened at $20.16.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

FLOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Flowco in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Flowco from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Flowco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLOC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flowco in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Flowco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLOC opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.89. Flowco has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

Flowco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Flowco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flowco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Flowco

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Flowco (NYSE:FLOC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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