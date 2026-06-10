Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione Buys 5,000 Shares

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO - Get Free Report) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 194,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,291.80. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 2,657,580 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,365. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Flowers Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Flowers Foods's payout ratio is 282.86%.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,091,556 shares of the company's stock worth $229,476,000 after purchasing an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,997,655 shares of the company's stock worth $119,654,000 after buying an additional 276,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,714 shares of the company's stock worth $163,727,000 after buying an additional 602,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,968,508 shares of the company's stock worth $86,697,000 after buying an additional 680,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,545,153 shares of the company's stock worth $61,497,000 after buying an additional 925,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLO. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Flowers Foods from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowers Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread, Mrs.

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