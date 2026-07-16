Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.70.

Several analysts have commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Flowserve Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE FLS opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Flowserve has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $92.41. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowserve will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $117,964,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 67.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,146,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,284 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $46,555,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,665 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,143,000 after purchasing an additional 877,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,047,698 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,995 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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