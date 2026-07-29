Fluence Energy (FLNC) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $819.1530 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. Fluence Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.75. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Fluence Energy from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,750. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,210,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares in the company, valued at $247,823,163. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,904,146 shares of company stock valued at $61,090,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Fluence Energy by 4,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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