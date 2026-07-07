Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 10.2% - Here's What Happened

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.0050. Approximately 6,923,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 8,146,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Fluence Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised Fluence Energy from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Down 9.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 2.75.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,823,163. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,463,750. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock worth $61,090,399. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 604,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company's stock worth $60,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,625,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company's stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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