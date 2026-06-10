Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 7.4% - Should You Sell?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $21.7240. 13,545,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 7,903,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Down 6.1%

The business's 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $614.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,801,103 shares in the company, valued at $247,823,163. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 604,983 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,086.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 385,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 353,282 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 84,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,556 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 95,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company's stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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