Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 10.9% - Still a Buy?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.3840. Approximately 4,496,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,929,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Up 8.9%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,210,612.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,823,163. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 604,983 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 1,086.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 385,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 353,282 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 84.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 84,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,556 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 95,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

Further Reading

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