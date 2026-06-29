Fluence Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 35,562 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 195% compared to the average daily volume of 12,055 call options.

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Fluence Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,192,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,881. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 2.76. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $464.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In related news, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,210,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,801,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $247,823,163. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Zahurancik sold 15,974 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $351,907.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,567,897.13. This trade represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,904,146 shares of company stock worth $61,090,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 target price on Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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