Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fluor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fluor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluor has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.52). Fluor had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the construction company's stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,716 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 175.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 45.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,342 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation NYSE: FLR is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company's core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor's diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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