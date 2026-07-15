Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.2857.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Zacks Research cut Flywire from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Flywire from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. New Street Research set a $16.00 target price on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Flywire from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Flywire from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $77,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,226.99. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 6,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $98,442.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 652,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,834,452.16. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 410,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,493. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in Flywire by 267.6% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 3,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 78.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Flywire has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Flywire had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Flywire's revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corp NASDAQ: FLYW is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire's technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

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