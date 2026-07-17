FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.7083.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,326 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of FMC by 67.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in FMC by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company's stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. FMC has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $43.97. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.42 million. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 72.93%.FMC's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. FMC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. FMC's dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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