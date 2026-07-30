FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Up 15.7% Following Earnings Beat

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 15.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.5860. Approximately 4,505,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,910,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 72.93%.The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. FMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.60%.

More FMC News

Here are the key news stories impacting FMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA exceeded guidance: FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.26, above the $0.21 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA of $153 million came in above the high end of management’s guidance range. FMC Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

FMC reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.26, above the $0.21 consensus estimate, while adjusted EBITDA of $153 million came in above the high end of management’s guidance range. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and debt-reduction measures provided support: Cash from operations rose to $363 million. FMC also expects transactions—including the India business sale, a rimisoxafen licensing deal, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group investment—to generate approximately $1 billion for debt paydown. Free-cash-flow guidance was raised to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront licensing payment. FMC Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Cash from operations rose to $363 million. FMC also expects transactions—including the India business sale, a rimisoxafen licensing deal, a Newark property sale-leaseback and a Tessenderlo Group investment—to generate approximately $1 billion for debt paydown. Free-cash-flow guidance was raised to $75 million-$225 million, including a $200 million upfront licensing payment. Positive Sentiment: An FMC insider, Michael F. Barry, purchased 18,072 shares in the past six months, a potentially supportive signal of management confidence.

An FMC insider, Michael F. Barry, purchased 18,072 shares in the past six months, a potentially supportive signal of management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: FMC’s board concluded the strategic review announced in February, but the company did not announce a transformative transaction or other major strategic change.

FMC’s board concluded the strategic review announced in February, but the company did not announce a transformative transaction or other major strategic change. Negative Sentiment: Operating results remained weak: Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, or $841 million excluding India, while organic revenue declined 22%. Adjusted EPS dropped 62% from $0.69 a year earlier, and FMC posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. FMC Q2 Revenue Falls 17 Percent

Second-quarter revenue fell 17% year over year to $867 million, or $841 million excluding India, while organic revenue declined 22%. Adjusted EPS dropped 62% from $0.69 a year earlier, and FMC posted a $187 million GAAP net loss. Negative Sentiment: Full-year and third-quarter guidance were cut below analyst expectations: 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was reduced to $1.19-$1.49 versus a $1.68 consensus, and revenue guidance was lowered to $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.13 was substantially below the $0.65 consensus, with revenue also forecast below estimates.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on FMC in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of FMC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,656 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $1,401,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43,582 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in FMC by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in FMC by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Up 15.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

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