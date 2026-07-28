Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $7.0490 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. On average, analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,216. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Read Our Latest Report on FHTX

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 861.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,791 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 160,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,295 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer. The company leverages its proprietary Targeted Protein Discovery Platform to identify and design small-molecule inhibitors that modulate chromatin regulatory proteins involved in tumor growth and survival. By targeting the mechanisms that control gene expression, Foghorn seeks to address unmet needs in oncology through precision medicine.

The company's lead candidate, FHD-286, is a selective inhibitor of variant SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes and is currently being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors harboring specific SMARCA2 and SMARCA4 alterations.

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