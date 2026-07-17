Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.79.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,778,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,719,805. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,665 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 20,993 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Mack & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.6% during the second quarter. William Mack & Associates Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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