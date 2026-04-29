Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.44, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.36 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.

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Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. 47,341,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,531,402. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is -29.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 41.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. HSBC upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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