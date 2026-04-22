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Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Ford Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares slipped 1.2% to $12.62 on Wednesday with volume of about 23.9M (roughly 60% below average); the stock sits near its 50‑day moving average ($12.57) and just below its 200‑day ($12.97).
  • Mixed results and outlook: Ford beat quarterly EPS ($0.13 vs. $0.06) and revenue ($45.89B vs. $41.78B) but reported a negative net margin and a 4.8% YoY revenue decline; analysts' consensus is a "Hold" with an average target of $13.66.
  • Income and insider buying: Ford pays a $0.60 annualized dividend (about a 4.8% yield), and insider William Clay Ford Jr. acquired 140,000 shares at an average price of $13.82.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.6230. 23,905,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 59,806,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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