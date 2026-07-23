Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Should You Sell?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.1640. 65,149,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 60,787,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

More Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $6,188,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,994,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,394,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,442,901 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $547,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here