Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock's previous close.

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F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 4,845,641 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,629,391. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in Ford Motor by 108.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

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Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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