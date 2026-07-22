Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.4190. 61,823,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 60,757,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford was highlighted by Zacks as a strong momentum stock, which can help investor sentiment by reinforcing the idea that the shares have been trading with constructive technical strength. Article Title

Ford was highlighted by Zacks as a strong momentum stock, which can help investor sentiment by reinforcing the idea that the shares have been trading with constructive technical strength. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Ford could beat upcoming earnings estimates, with expectations centered on resilient Ford Pro results and improving software subscriptions helping offset weakness in EV losses and softer U.S. sales. Article Title

Another Zacks note said Ford could beat upcoming earnings estimates, with expectations centered on resilient Ford Pro results and improving software subscriptions helping offset weakness in EV losses and softer U.S. sales. Positive Sentiment: Ford and several partners launched a new workforce-training alliance with BlackRock, Carhartt, and Google, a move that could support long-term hiring and manufacturing capacity. Article Title

Ford and several partners launched a new workforce-training alliance with BlackRock, Carhartt, and Google, a move that could support long-term hiring and manufacturing capacity. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks market recap noted Ford traded higher in the previous session, reflecting continued investor interest ahead of earnings. Article Title

A Zacks market recap noted Ford traded higher in the previous session, reflecting continued investor interest ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary on the U.S. EV industry highlighted how sharply the segment has cooled, which is relevant to Ford’s EV ambitions but was not a company-specific development. Article Title

Broader commentary on the U.S. EV industry highlighted how sharply the segment has cooled, which is relevant to Ford’s EV ambitions but was not a company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Ford’s recall of nearly 388,000 vehicles over a second-row seat restraint issue adds another quality-control overhang and could increase warranty and reputation concerns. Article Title

Ford’s recall of nearly 388,000 vehicles over a second-row seat restraint issue adds another quality-control overhang and could increase warranty and reputation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports about workers being fired over alleged snack theft are mostly reputational noise, but they may reinforce a negative public narrative around labor relations. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here