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Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Ford Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ford shares rose 2% on Tuesday, trading as high as $14.42 after closing at $13.99, though volume was below average at about 48.8 million shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally cautious: Ford’s consensus rating is Hold with a target price of $14.79, while recent updates ranged from Citigroup lifting its target to $19 and JPMorgan raising its target to $16, to TD Cowen trimming its target to $13.
  • Ford’s latest earnings topped expectations, with Q1 EPS of $0.66 versus the $0.18 estimate and revenue of $43.25 billion, while the company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.15, implying a 4.2% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.2750. 48,804,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 60,718,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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