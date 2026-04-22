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Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Foresight Solar logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical breach: Foresight Solar shares crossed below their 200‑day moving average (GBX 66.49), trading as low as GBX 63.10 and last at GBX 64.50 on volume of 3,052,172.
  • Weak recent results: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX (5.83) and has a negative ROE (-5.64%) and net margin (-112.38%) with a P/E of -11.06, although analysts forecast EPS of about 2.07 for the current fiscal year.
  • Company profile: FSFL is a Jersey‑registered, closed‑end investment company focused on ground‑based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally, with a market cap of £352.94 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.49 and traded as low as GBX 63.10. Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 64.50, with a volume of 3,052,172 shares.

Foresight Solar Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 63.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.49. The stock has a market cap of £352.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 112.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foresight Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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