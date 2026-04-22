Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.49 and traded as low as GBX 63.10. Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 64.50, with a volume of 3,052,172 shares.

Get Foresight Solar alerts: Sign Up

Foresight Solar Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 63.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.49. The stock has a market cap of £352.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 112.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foresight Solar Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Foresight Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Foresight Solar wasn't on the list.

While Foresight Solar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here