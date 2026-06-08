FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $116.70, but opened at $124.88. FormFactor shares last traded at $121.7510, with a volume of 103,988 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $1,442,469.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,418,441.80. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total transaction of $484,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,951.25. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 870.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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