FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Up 7.1% - Time to Buy?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.86 and last traded at $125.5120. Approximately 334,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,691,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.20.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $155.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on FormFactor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

FormFactor Trading Up 6.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $1,194,095.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 447,037 shares in the company, valued at $56,559,121.24. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $313,034.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,278.80. The trade was a 23.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,721 shares of company stock worth $4,152,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in FormFactor by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FormFactor by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in FormFactor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,385 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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