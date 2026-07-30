Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.99, but opened at $106.14. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $106.14, with a volume of 412 shares traded.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts: Sign Up

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $738.29 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $13.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Formula Systems (1985)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,315 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company's principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Formula Systems (1985), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Formula Systems (1985) wasn't on the list.

While Formula Systems (1985) currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here