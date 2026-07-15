Go Pro
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Formula Systems (1985) logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Formula Systems (1985) stock gapped down on Wednesday, opening at $106.80 versus a prior close of $111.03, and was last trading at that level on very light volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a “hold (c)” rating and MarketBeat showing an average Hold rating for the stock.
  • The company recently reported Q1 earnings of $2.25 per share on $738.28 million in revenue and also paid a special dividend of $13.045 per share in June.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Formula Systems (1985).

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.03, but opened at $106.80. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $106.80, with a volume of 479 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula Systems (1985) has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 3.8%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $13.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Formula Systems (1985)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,315 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,742 shares of the technology company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company's stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company's principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Formula Systems (1985) Right Now?

Before you consider Formula Systems (1985), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Formula Systems (1985) wasn't on the list.

While Formula Systems (1985) currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines