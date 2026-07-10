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Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Forte Biosciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Forte Biosciences shares jumped on heavy trading after a positive clinical update, with the stock rising about 17.7% to $43.31 and briefly triggering an LULD trading pause.
  • The main catalyst was FB102’s Phase 1b vitiligo data, which showed statistically significant improvement and reinforced investor optimism about the drug’s clinical potential.
  • Analysts also pointed to FB102 as a broader platform opportunity, citing activity in both vitiligo and celiac disease, while the company’s roughly $220 million cash balance reduces near-term financing concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 296,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session's volume of 324,963 shares.The stock last traded at $43.3090 and had previously closed at $36.70.

Key Headlines Impacting Forte Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Forte Biosciences this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FBRX. Wall Street Zen raised Forte Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 17.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.85.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 444.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,503,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company's stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments to restore skin health by targeting the underlying biology of the skin barrier and microbiome. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Forte leverages proprietary platforms to discover and advance topical live biotherapeutic products and skin barrier therapies aimed at addressing serious dermatological conditions.

The company's lead product candidate, FB-401, is a topical live biotherapeutic formulation designed to rebalance the skin microbiome in patients with atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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