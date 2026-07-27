Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,105 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,116% compared to the average volume of 95 put options.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,765,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 130,136 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,425,785 shares of the company's stock worth $39,159,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 603,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,741 shares of the company's stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 79,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 280,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Forte Biosciences to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Forte Biosciences

Key Forte Biosciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Forte Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: The all-cash acquisition offer is the primary catalyst for FBRX’s move higher, with the proposed $77 price providing a substantial premium and a potential near-term liquidity event for shareholders. Argenx to Buy Forte Biosciences for $2.2 Billion

The all-cash acquisition offer is the primary catalyst for FBRX’s move higher, with the proposed $77 price providing a substantial premium and a potential near-term liquidity event for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity saw traders purchase 2,105 put contracts, compared with typical volume of about 95. The surge may reflect hedging or speculation around deal-completion risk rather than a confirmed change in Forte’s fundamentals.

Unusually heavy options activity saw traders purchase 2,105 put contracts, compared with typical volume of about 95. The surge may reflect hedging or speculation around deal-completion risk rather than a confirmed change in Forte’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Forte previously carried a “Moderate Buy” average brokerage rating, but the pending cash transaction means the stock’s value will likely be driven more by the merger terms and closing probability than by standalone analyst forecasts. Forte Biosciences Given Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Forte previously carried a “Moderate Buy” average brokerage rating, but the pending cash transaction means the stock’s value will likely be driven more by the merger terms and closing probability than by standalone analyst forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder-rights firms Halper Sadeh and Ademi announced investigations into whether Forte’s board obtained a fair price and fulfilled its fiduciary duties. These reviews could create legal or timing uncertainty, although they do not currently indicate that the transaction will be terminated. FBRX Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh Investigation

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBRX traded up $21.66 on Monday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,436,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,091. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.85. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments to restore skin health by targeting the underlying biology of the skin barrier and microbiome. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Forte leverages proprietary platforms to discover and advance topical live biotherapeutic products and skin barrier therapies aimed at addressing serious dermatological conditions.

The company's lead product candidate, FB-401, is a topical live biotherapeutic formulation designed to rebalance the skin microbiome in patients with atopic dermatitis.

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