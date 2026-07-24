Fortis (FTS) to Post Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Fortis to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $1.8344 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortis alerts: Sign Up

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Fortis from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 157.4% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fortis by 123.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company's stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc is a Canadian diversified electric and gas utility holding company headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Through a portfolio of regulated utility subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission, distribution and generation assets. Fortis serves customers across multiple jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, focusing on the delivery of safe, reliable energy to residential, commercial and industrial users.

The company's core activities include operation and maintenance of transmission and distribution networks, ownership of generation facilities, and investment in grid modernization and system resilience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortis wasn't on the list.

While Fortis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here