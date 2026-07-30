Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the technology company's stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus raised Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered Fortive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.10.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.28. 1,136,251 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,005. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Fortive's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,337,901.80. This trade represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 246.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Fortive by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 702 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Fortive

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fortive reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.74, exceeding the $0.71 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8% year over year to $1.10 billion, ahead of expectations for approximately $1.07 billion. Fortive Q2 earnings report

Fortive reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.74, exceeding the $0.71 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8% year over year to $1.10 billion, ahead of expectations for approximately $1.07 billion. Positive Sentiment: Underlying performance improved: core revenue growth accelerated to 6.7%, adjusted EBITDA increased 12%, and adjusted EPS growth reached 28% on an adjusted basis. Strong demand in the industrial automation business helped drive the results. Reuters Fortive profit outlook article

Underlying performance improved: core revenue growth accelerated to 6.7%, adjusted EBITDA increased 12%, and adjusted EPS growth reached 28% on an adjusted basis. Strong demand in the industrial automation business helped drive the results. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.95-$3.05, with the midpoint slightly above the roughly $2.99 analyst consensus. The higher forecast reflects confidence in continued core growth and operating execution. Zacks Fortive earnings and guidance article

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.95-$3.05, with the midpoint slightly above the roughly $2.99 analyst consensus. The higher forecast reflects confidence in continued core growth and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Fortive continued its share-repurchase program, completing an additional approximately $20 million of buybacks. Repurchases could provide support for per-share results and signal disciplined capital allocation. Fortive second-quarter results

Fortive continued its share-repurchase program, completing an additional approximately $20 million of buybacks. Repurchases could provide support for per-share results and signal disciplined capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the operating beat, Fortive trades at approximately 35.6 times earnings, meaning investors appear to be paying a premium for the company’s improved growth and automation exposure. The valuation leaves less room for disappointment. Fortive valuation analysis

Despite the operating beat, Fortive trades at approximately 35.6 times earnings, meaning investors appear to be paying a premium for the company’s improved growth and automation exposure. The valuation leaves less room for disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS declined from $0.90 in the year-ago quarter to $0.74, even though revenue increased. This could concern investors if the earnings comparison suggests pressure from costs, mix or other items despite stronger adjusted metrics. Fortive key earnings metrics

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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