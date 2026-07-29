Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.53 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%.

Here are the key takeaways from Fortrea's conference call:

Full-year guidance was raised , with 2026 revenue now expected at $2.62 billion–$2.69 billion and adjusted EBITDA at $205 million–$220 million, reflecting solid first-half execution and improving backlog mix.

, with 2026 revenue now expected at $2.62 billion–$2.69 billion and adjusted EBITDA at $205 million–$220 million, reflecting solid first-half execution and improving backlog mix. Commercial momentum continued: second-quarter net new business was $720.4 million, book-to-bill was 1.06x, and trailing 12-month book-to-bill reached 1.12x. First-half awards rose 19% year over year, driven particularly by biotech customers.

Commercial momentum continued: second-quarter net new business was $720.4 million, book-to-bill was 1.06x, and trailing 12-month book-to-bill reached 1.12x. First-half awards rose 19% year over year, driven particularly by biotech customers. Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased to $58.7 million from $54.9 million despite revenue declining 4.5% to $678.2 million, supported by cost savings and operational efficiencies. The company delivered $19 million of net cost savings year to date.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased to $58.7 million from $54.9 million despite revenue declining 4.5% to $678.2 million, supported by cost savings and operational efficiencies. The company delivered $19 million of net cost savings year to date. Cash generation and the balance sheet improved, with quarterly free cash flow of $19.9 million, no revolver borrowings during the first half, more than $500 million of available liquidity, and approximately 35% of original debt repaid since the spin-off.

Cash generation and the balance sheet improved, with quarterly free cash flow of $19.9 million, no revolver borrowings during the first half, more than $500 million of available liquidity, and approximately 35% of original debt repaid since the spin-off. New CFO Jason Knoblauch is unable to serve in the role while an employment restrictive-covenant proceeding involving his former employer is ongoing; board member David Smith is serving as interim CFO, creating an executive leadership transition and related uncertainty.

Get Fortrea alerts: Sign Up

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 1,266,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,375. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,124 shares of the company's stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,842 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,579,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,264,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 2,328.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 1,312,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 78.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 668,691 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTRE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fortrea from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Fortrea from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortrea from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTRE

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company's comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea's core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortrea, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortrea wasn't on the list.

While Fortrea currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here