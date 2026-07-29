Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Fortrea logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fortrea shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $21.12 and recently changing hands at $20.70, up from a previous close of $19.20.
  • The company exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.16 in earnings per share versus a $0.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $636.5 million versus $628.5 million expected.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a $17.75 average price target, although several firms maintain Hold ratings and the stock’s current price is above that target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fortrea.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 3237937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortrea from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.75.

View Our Latest Report on FTRE

Fortrea Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 19.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,769 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 74.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company's comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea's core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fortrea Right Now?

Before you consider Fortrea, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortrea wasn't on the list.

While Fortrea currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines