Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.1569 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Fortune Brands Innovations's dividend payout ratio is 46.22%.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 320,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.60 per share, for a total transaction of $12,994,720.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,940,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,973,500.40. This trade represents a 8.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 786,367 shares of company stock worth $28,653,958. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 83.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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