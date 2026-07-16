ForViva (LON:FVA) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

ForViva plc (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) insider Tim Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £13,800.

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Tim Jones bought 40,000 shares of ForViva stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 per share, for a total transaction of £54,800.

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ForViva Price Performance

Shares of LON FVA traded up GBX 7 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 144. The company had a trading volume of 60,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,626. ForViva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 114.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 145. The stock has a market cap of £74.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.93.

ForViva (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 5,057 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVA. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ForViva in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of ForViva in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 190.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ForViva

About ForViva

ForViva plc LON: FVA is a United Kingdom–based property company that operates in the residential and specialist housing sectors. The group's activities are focused on ownership, management and leasing of housing assets that serve social, affordable and supported living needs. Its portfolio is oriented toward providing long‑term rental accommodation and specialist premises that accommodate people requiring additional care or support.

Services associated with ForViva's property portfolio typically include day‑to‑day asset management, tenancy management, property maintenance and refurbishment, and collaboration with public sector bodies and third‑party care providers to deliver supported housing solutions.

Further Reading

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