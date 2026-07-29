Forward Air (FWRD) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $634.3680 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.74). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $582.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. 157,228 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Research upgraded Forward Air from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FWRD

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forward Air by 1,179.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,092 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 296,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 780.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 281,800 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 249,791 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 1,389.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Forward Air by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 182,985 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 139,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company's stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

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