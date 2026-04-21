Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

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Several brokerages have commented on FCPT. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.83. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Four Corners Property Trust's payout ratio is currently 133.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,478.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 765,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,521,389.05. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. B&I Capital AG increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 268,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,782 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 104,480 shares during the period. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 407,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,906 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

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